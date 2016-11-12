G. Ry
- Music VideosAnderson .Paak & Rick Ross Go Back To School For "Cut Em In" VideoAnderson .Paak is back with new visuals featuring Rozay and King Bach.By Dre D.
- NewsConway Releases New Single "Fear Of God" With DeJ LoafConway The Machine just dropped one of the best songs of the week, releasing "Fear Of God" featuring DeJ Loaf and production from Hit-Boy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Teases Release With Jetski IG Clip: "TMRW MIDNIGHT"It looks like we're getting something new from Drizzy in 24 hours.By Erika Marie
- NewsCasey Veggies & Dom Kennedy Link Up On "Stop Playin"Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy link up on their new track "Stop Playin."
By Aron A.
- NewsPnB Rock Recruits Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, & More For "The Throwaway$"A little something to hold the fans over until "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPartyNextDoor Releases Surprise New EP "Colours 2"Surprise! PartyNextDoor releases the sequel to his 2014 "Colours" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIt's WhateverOmarion celebrates his birthday with his second track of the year: "It's Whatever." By Angus Walker