XXXTentacion had some of the most energetic shows out of anybody in the rap game. His crowds were raucous, generally involving more than a few moshpits and appearances from his friends in Members Only. The artist knew how to command your attention, getting you hyped up and screaming at the top of your lungs.

This weekend, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, conducted a question-and-answer session on Discord, which brought all kinds of new information to his fans. For starters, there are several high-profile collaborations in the works, including with Juice WRLD (which may not ever be released, according to Ally Lotti), The Weeknd, and Lil Uzi Vert. Cleo also said that she was working on getting all of X's old SoundCloud songs uploaded to streaming services.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

One of the more eyebrow-raising reveals was the fact that XXXTentacion's estate is considering a tour, or at least one performance, with a hologram version of the late rapper.

A fan in Nigeria asked if there would be any concerts planned in the country, seemingly not realizing that the artist was deceased. Cleo responded and said: "Well he's not here but how would you guys feel about recreating at least part of his energy with a hologram?"

Some of X's fans are saying that this is "too far", accusing Cleo of using her son as a "cash grab". Others are arguing that this is actually a good idea and, because it's been done by Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and others, it could actually work.

What do you think of a possible XXXTentacion hologram tour? Would you buy a ticket?