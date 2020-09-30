There's another celebrity joining the OnlyFans fun and she's coming in with a bang. Amber Rose rolled out a full trailer for her OnlyFans announcement on Instagram, and her millions of followers are excited to see what she has in store. Amber is no stranger to showing a bit of skin and loves to connect with her supporters on social media platforms, so we can only imagine the amount of money she's about to make in tips.

Not only did Amber Rose release a trailer, she also teased her followers with a video of her backside. "Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING," she wrote in the caption to the video. While there were people like her friend Erica Mena who jumped in the comments show their support, there were other users who condemned the mother of two for sharing racy content.

Celebrities joining OnlyFans has been a controversial topic during the pandemic because many content creators believe that the rich are just getting richer by taking away customers. Bella Thorne's actions ended up changing OnlyFans's policies altogether after she teased nudes but didn't deliver while making a $1 million payout in 24 hours. Check out Amber Rose below.