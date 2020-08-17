Now that Lil Kim and her man Mr. Papers are publicly back together, the couple may be sharing their bedroom antics on OnlyFans. The hip hop couple recently gave fans cause for concern after joking on Instagram. Mr. Papers wrote that if Kim ever cheated on him, he would kill her—a declaration that many of Lil Kim's fans didn't think was something to joke about. The couple didn't address the fleeting controversy, but they did return to chat with Fat Joe about showing off their freaky side on the money-making platform.



Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images

"We're thinking of doing it!" Lil Kim said. "It's probably 75, 85 percent gonna happen. We're thinking of doing it... 'Cause look, we do that anyway. We play around. We're a freaky, kinky couple. We love it and we just love having fun and we're in talks with them. They've been calling us. They reached out to me, like I said, a while back. Now, I’m like, ‘You know what? Maybe it makes sense for me and my hubby.”

Mr. Papers couldn't help but laugh along with Kim as Fat Joe hyped up the prospect of Kim and her "hubby" stripping down for online fans. Would you subscribe to Mr. Papers and Lil Kim's OnlyFans?