The Cleveland Browns will be without all but one of their previously rostered wide receivers, Sunday, following a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

"A group of Browns wide receivers have been deemed High-Risk-Close-Contacts and Cleveland is awaiting word as to how many will not be able to travel to New York for Sunday’s game vs. Jets," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter, Dec. 26. "Game is on but Browns likely without WRs and possibly a TE."

The team later announced that Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, and Donovan Peoples-Jones were the pass catchers who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns explained in a statement: "We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS."

Luckily for Cleveland, their upcoming matchup with the New York Jets should be an easy win as the team is currently 1-13. The Jets secured their first victory after a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, last week. Head Coach Adam Gase has previously admitted that he has let down the team's ownership.

