New York Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke candidly with reporters, Wednesday, admitting that he has let down Jets ownership with the team's abysmal 0-13 record.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

"He knows how I [feel]," Gase told reporters, referring to Jets' CEO Christopher Johnson. "I've told him multiple times. He deserves better, especially with how he is with our players, our staff, coaches ... anybody involved in this organization. I mean, I couldn't ask for to work for a better guy."

When asked whether he has let down ownership, he responded: "Yes. You try to figure out where things went wrong and what we can change. It's like you're trying to evaluate things as you go and adjust ... But at the end of the day, it's about winning. We haven't done that. For him not to feel a playoff feel, of being competitive in December, it's disappointing to me that we haven't been able to do that for him."

The Jets, unable to secure a single victory in 2020, could very likely finish the season 0-16. Their closest win thus far came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. They held the lead until the final seconds when Henry Ruggs caught a game-winning Hail-Marry touchdown pass.

Fans have called for Gase's firing, but ownership has ignored their anger for now. The Jets fired defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, earlier in the season.

