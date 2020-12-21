The New York Jets, who are in the midst of a historically bad season, have finally secured their first victory after a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles, Sunday.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

“I don’t think I’ve paid as much attention to the victory formation as I did in this game,” head coach Adam Gase said of the game-ending kneel-downs. “It’s been too long for us to remember what a win even feels like.”

With the Jets' victory, they now sit at 1-13 in the standings, which puts them tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the last place.

“It's going to be embarrassing. I'm sick to my stomach. It was very humbling. But we're going to move forward," said Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game.

With their loss, the Rams fall to 9-5 on the season which puts them one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and in second place in the NFC West.

News of a victory is not all good for the New York organization who is likely hoping to land the highly sought-after Clemson product Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick. In their remaining two games, they will play the browns and the Patriots. The Jags, who are likely also interested in Lawrence, finish by playing the Bears and Colts.

