Back by popular demand, Tory Lanez returns with his beloved Quarantine Radio. What started off as a regular Instagram Live to entertain his fans has turned into a full series during this COVID-19 quarantine, and tens of thousands of viewers tune in for each episode. Tory has used the platform to find the best twerkers around, and it looks like Alexis Skyy has tossed her hat in the ring.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

Alexis has been making headlines over her repeated social media arguments with the girlfriends or exes of rappers that she claims to have dated or hooked up with in the past. She's put that to rest for the time being and hopped on Quarantine Radio to shake it fast for the masses. Tory Lanez did his usual hype as Alexis Skyy put her behind right in front of the camera and showed off her best twerking skills.

There were a few people in the comments who were ready to see what Alexis was working with, including Joe Budden and Cypress Hill's B-Real. Budden couldn't help but give a playful jab at Alexis in the comments. "House a mess but she ready lol," the podcast host wrote. Check out a clip of Alexis on Quarantine Radio with Tory Lanez below.