The beef between Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher has been brewing for some time now, and it finally boiled over in-person after both ladies were booked for the same hosting gig at a strip club in Fort Walton Beach, Florida recently. Thankfully, no wigs were snatched when the two social media vixens finally saw each other face-to-face.



Based off the video recaps posted earlier by The Shade Room, it appears that both Alexis and Ari kept their distance at separate sides of the Red Rose Gentlemen's Club. However, that didn't stop them from jumping on their respective social media channels for the latest round of Twitter threats, IG Story bullying and a whole bunch of back and forth that ultimately proved that both ladies were all talk to begin with. There is something to be said that a fight didn't break out, proving they were able to put differences aside in order to each get a bag. Overall, it's best that they just leave it here and stop the bickering if they don't have plans to actually "pull up" when the opportunity actually presents itself.

Witness all the drama unfold between Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy below: