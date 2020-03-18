Alexis Skyy made her debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta this past week, crashing the anniversary party of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. The drama in Atlanta, however, might have been an escape from the $20,000 in rent she owes in New York. Skyy was set to appear before a judge in New York July of last year but defaulted the case by not showing up.

In a civil suit filed by the landlord, Fort Lee Phase II Urban Renewal, Alexis Skyy was accused of not abiding by the terms of her lease and not paying several months of rent. Skyy did not respond to the case or appear in court in July 2019. A month later, the court found her guilt by default and ordered her to pay the landlord $19,670 back in full. As of her March 2020 debut in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, it is unclear if she has settled her debt in New York.

Alexis Skyy's New York apartment complex is just outside of New York City. The luxurious complex is home to Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, who are also stars of a separate Love & Hip Hop series. According to public records, the father of her daughter, Fetty Wap lives in the same complex, just a few buildings down.

