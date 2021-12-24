Alec Baldwin has been in the news quite a bit over the past couple of months after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." This was a huge tragedy that made headlines all throughout the world, and since that time, Baldwin has had to answer for his actions. Of course, it was an accident, however, he is the producer of the movie and in the eyes of many, he should be held accountable for what happened.

In a recent interview, Baldwin said he felt immense pain over what happened, however, he does not feel responsible. Today, in a Christmas Eve message to his supporters, Baldwin explained how moving forward, he just wants to move on from what happened. While Baldwin acknowledged just how tragic it was, he also said that this whole thing has been devastating for his family to live through.

As for the video below, Baldwin also made it a point to thank people who have stuck by his side during this rough patch.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement. I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them. [...] I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that."





The entire accidental shooting case is still under investigation, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.