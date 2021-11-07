Donald Trump erroneously suggested that Alec Baldwin loaded the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, during a podcast interview with Chris Stigall on Thursday. Baldwin shot and killed the cinematographer by shooting her with a prop gun, which he claims to have believed was loaded with blanks.

“He’s a troubled guy,” Trump said of Baldwin, according to Business Insider. “There’s something wrong with him. I’ve watched him for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters.”



Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump also theorized that Baldwin "had something to do with it" and called him a “cuckoo-bird,” and a “nutjob.”

“But if nothing else, how do you take a gun and just, whether it’s loaded or not loaded, how do you take a gun, point it at somebody that’s not even in the movie and just point it at this person and pull the trigger and now she’s dead?” Trump continued.

“As bad as it may have been kept, meaning you know the people that take care of the equipment and the guns and everything else,” Trump said. “… But even if it was loaded, and that’s a weird thing—maybe he loaded it.”

Hutchins' father recently said that he doesn't believe Baldwin is to blame for his daughter's death.

