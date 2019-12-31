Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to introduce an all-new "Cream" Air Jordan 8 next Summer. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but they could resemble the photoshopped image embedded below based on the "Summer White, Light Bone, Sail, Black" color scheme.

We'll withhold judgement until official images surface, but the mockup and color code has some sneakerheads reminiscing about the "Champagne" Air Jordan 8 that launched in 2016, as well as the "OVO" colorway from 2018.

Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup has not yet been officially announced, but rumors suggest there will be plenty of all-new colorways in the works including an alternate "Bel Air" Air Jordan 5, an "Olive Flak" Air Jordan 7 and a "Reverse He Got Game" Air Jordan 13. Additionally, it appears as though a Black/Pink Air Jordan 8 is also on the way. Click here for more details on that pair, and stay tuned for a first look at the "Cream" AJ8.