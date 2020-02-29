Jordan Brand reportedly has several different Air Jordan 4 colorways in the works for 2020, including a "Metallic Pack," a Union collab, and a colorful "Do The Right Thing" design. Additionally, there's an Air Max 95-inspired Air Jordan 4 "Neon" on the horizon.

As a tribute to the OG Air Max 95 colorway, the Air Jordan 4 is outfitted in varying shades of grey suede, highlighted by eye-catching neon detailing on the tongue, lace clips, insole and outsole. As a further nod to the iconic Air Max 95, the kicks come equipped with thin, speckled rope laces and "Nike Air" branding on the heel just as it appears on the AM95.

The kicks, priced at $225, are reportedly on track to release on March 21st, just days before Nike's annual "Air Max Day" celebration on the 26th. Check out the official photos below, and click here to preview what the forthcoming "Pine Green" AJ4 colorway might look like.

Nike

