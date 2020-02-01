Air Jordan 4 fans have plenty to look forward to this year, as Jordan Brand reportedly plans to release a number of different styles of the classic silhouette. Among them, an all-new "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4.

It was originally reported that the kicks would follow a "White/Pine Green-Metallic Silver" color scheme which lines up with the "Classic Green" colorway that released in 2004. However, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz now reports that the Pine Green 4 colorway is listed as "Summit White/Pine Green-Neutral Grey-Muslin."

Images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the sweet mockup shown below based off the new information.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed these details so we'll take all of this information with a grain of salt for now. It has also been reported that an Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack" is in the works for later this year, featuring the following three white-based styles: "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green," "White, Metallic Silver, Court Purple," and "White, Metallic Silver, University Red."

Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview all of the Air Jordans releasing as part of the brand's annual All Star collection.