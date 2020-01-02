Air Jordan 4 fans have plenty to look forward to in 2020, as Jordan Brand has plans to release a number of different styles of the classic silhouette, including a "Metallic Pack" featuring three white-based colorways. Among them, "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green," "White, Metallic Silver, Court Purple," and "White, Metallic Silver, University Red."

Take a look at what to expect from the trio of AJ4s in the IG post embedded below.

Judging from the color codes it is believed that the "Pine Green" version will be an exact replica of the "Classic Green" colorway that released in 2004. The "Court Purple" and "University Red" iterations will reportedly follow that same color blocking, featuring white leather uppers with each sneaker's namesake color appearing on the wing clips, tongue and visible air unit at the heel.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but rumors select the trio of 4s will be available sometime in the summer of 2020. Stay tuned for more details.