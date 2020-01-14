Jordan Brand reportedly has several all-new Air Jordan 4s on deck for 2020, including a new Chicago Bulls-themed colorway, a Paris Saint-Germain collab and a three-sneaker "Metallic Pack." Additionally, the rumored "Do The Right Thing" women's exclusive is finally expected to make its retail debut.

According to Kicks On Fire, the "Do The Right Thing" 4s are now slated to launch on April 16 for the retail price of $190. The kicks have not yet surfaced but they could look like the mockup shown below, based on the color code: "White/University Red-Lucid Green-Black."

It was originally believed that the "Do The Right Thing" 4s were going to release in the summer of 2019, right around the film's 30th anniversary but that never came to fruition. In addition to the white colorway, rumors suggest that a similarly styled black pair will also be releasing, but we'll take that information with a grain of salt until Jordan Brand makes an official announcement.

Stay tuned for a first look and click here to preview the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack."