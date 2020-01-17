Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand have another sneaker collaboration on the way in 2020, following in the footsteps of their wildly popular Air Jordan 1s that dropped last year. This time around, it seems that Union LA will try their hand at the Air Jordan 4.

Rumors of the Union x Air Jordan 4 have been swirling for weeks, and the retailer's recent social media activity seems to suggest that the reports are true.

Judging from Union's "Soon" tweet, we should learn more specific information about the collab in the near future. But if you "do your googles" you'll notice that the latest Union x Jordan news is all related to the rumored Air Jordan 4.

Although we have no idea what the collaborative kicks will look like, we can expect them to be just as popular as the AJ1 collabs - both of which sell for over $1,000 on the resale market. Stay tuned for a first look, and click here to preview the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack."