The Holiday season is on the horizon and with that comes Jordan Brand's annual lineup of highly anticipated sneaker releases, including classics like the "Bred" Air Jordan 11, as well as some all-new styles like the winterized Air Jordan 4 and the "Vast Grey" Air Jordan 11.

Additionally, rumors suggest there's an all-new "Island Green" Air Jordan 13 in the works, which will release alongside a similarly styled Air Jordan 5. Jordan Brand has not yet announced official details of either "Island Green" Air Jordan, but word on the street is that the 13s will drop on November 16 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the latest batch of photos that surfaced this week, the kicks come equipped with a black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The detailing on the leather and the overall color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.

Stay tuned for more details, as we expect to learn more about these "Island Green" Js in the near future.