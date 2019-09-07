A winterized version of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly in the works for this Holiday season, and it looks like the kicks will pull on inspiration from Eminem's exclusive AJ4 collab.

Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz and @SneakerBarDetroit recently shared a first look at the winter-ready 4s, showcasing a revamped upper done up in blue with black and grey detailing throughout. The kicks are also highlighted by splashes of habanero red and a fleece inner lining.

Air Jordan 4 WNTR/ZSneakerheadz

Jordan Brand has not yet announced any details regarding the winterized Air Jordan 4, but early reports suggest the sneakers will be available on December 2 for the retail price of $200. The official colorway is listed as: "Loyal Blue/White/Habanero Red/Black."

There have been a handful of winterized Air Jordan silhouettes over the last few years, most notably the Air Jordan 12, but these newly unveiled 4s figure to be the most sought after of all. As the year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 4's 30th anniversary comes to a close, we wouldn't be surprised if there are even more plans in the works.