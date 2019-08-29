Unless you're a sneakerhead who has been living under a rock for the last 25 years, you definitely know about the Air Jordan 11 "Bred." It's one of the most iconic shoes Michael Jordan ever played in and to this day, sneakerheads are still trying to get their hands on the sneaker. Luckily for everyone in the sneaker community, the shoe is returning this December and will reportedly be a General Release which means it won't be very hard to cop.

Over the past few months, there have been plenty of teasers for the shoe but perhaps none are better than these new images from @kickwhoshow on Instagram. There are some in-depth images here as well as some on-foot photos which show just how clean the entire pair is. The majority of the upper is covered in black patent leather while hits of red appear on the Jumpman logo and the outsole. The number 23 is placed on the back heel which has sneakerheads anticipating the release even more.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Saturday, December 14th for $220 USD. It may be your last chance for a while to acquire what's a classic in the Jordan Brand arsenal.