If you were to take a look at some of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes of all-time, the Air Jordan 11 would absolutely have to make your list. There have been some pretty great colorways of the shoe over the years and the "Bred" model is definitely one of the most iconic. The shoe is covered in black patent leather with hits of red throughout, including on the outsole. It's a beautiful shoe that sneakerheads have come to love over the years. Fans are always excited whenever this shoe get released so it's no surprise that there is a ton of anticipation for this Winter when the sneaker is set to make a comeback.

The shoe will be released on December 14th for $220 USD and according to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is a "MASSIVE GR." For those who don't know, a GR means general release and is typically a shoe that will be very easy to buy. There will be a lot of pairs on the market so if you want them, you'll be able to get them. This is great news for sneakerheads who typically take Ls on raffles, especially through the Nike SNKRS app.

With this in mind, will you be trying to cop these?