If you were to go into the Jumpman vault and look at some of the most classic and iconic shoes that Michael Jordan has ever worn, the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" would certainly be a great choice. Jordan wore the shoe back in 1996 and it continues to live in infamy as one of the best Air Jordan sneakers of all-time. Over the years, there have been retro rereleases of the shoe and in December of this year, Jordan Brand will be bringing the shoe back to store shelves, where it will reportedly be easy to cop.

Sneakerheads are excited about the prospect of copping this classic shoe and according to @zsneakerheads and @wavegod_thelegend, some OG details will be coming back. Yes, that's right, these kicks will be coming in the original box which means you collectors out there will be able to make your collections that much more legit.

As for the shoe, it's the same shoe you've come to know and love over the years as it has a black patent leather upper and red highlights on the outsole. The number 23 will appear on the back which is good since some aren't a fan of 11's that have 45 instead. These are a must-cop for the holiday season so stay tuned for specific details leading up to release.