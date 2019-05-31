Jordan Brand's annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the Holiday season will continue this December, as the iconic "Bred" AJ11 will be returning to retailers for the first time since 2012. But that's not all.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, an all-new "Vast Grey" rendition of the Air Jordan 11 will also be releasing as part of Jordan Brand's 2019 Holiday Collection. The color code is reportedly listed as "White/Metallic Silver-Vast Grey" and it is believed these will be another Women's release - meaning the largest size will be the equivalent of a men's 10.5.

Early images of the white & grey 11s have not yet surfaced but the photoshop image provided by @Zsneakerheadz gives us an idea of what the kicks might look like.

Air Jordan 11 White/Grey Mockup/@Zsneakerheadz