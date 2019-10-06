Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release two different "Island Green" Air Jordans this Fall, featuring the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 13. One would think that an "Island Green" colorway would be more appropriate for a summertime release, but I regress.

According to Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 5 "Island Green" will feature a white base with black detailing, and the sneaker's namesake color providing some added flair. Jordan Brand has not yet announced release details, but it is believed the Island Green 5s will be dropping on November 11.

Stay tuned for a first look.

As mentioned, rumors suggest there's a brand new Air Jordan 13 "Island Green" on tap for November as well. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the "Island Green" 13s are slated to launch on November 16 for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the early photos embedded below, the kicks come equipped with a black leather upper, accompanied by suede "Island Green" overlays in all the familiar places. The detailing on the leather and the overall color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Nike SB Dunks.