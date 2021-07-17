The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

The Sun gave a bit more insight into what Sky was battling at the time, including allegedly struggling with depression and a breast cancer diagnosis. After it was shared that Sky was found with a gunshot wound, many of her loved ones took to social media to grieve her death.



Albert L. Ortega / Contributor / Getty Images

Investigators reportedly stated that there isn't any evidence to suggest foul play, but police are still awaiting autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner before a final ruling on Sky's cause of death is made.

“During her last year, I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her,” said Hans, owner of JHP Films, a company that reportedly co-produced some of Sky’s previous work. “This will take a long time to get over if it’s even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated, and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much.”

“She was super funny and she had a big heart, but unfortunately her battle with breast cancer took a toll on her mental health and she struggled with depression, as most people would,” producer Axel Braun said of the late 10-year adult film veteran. “My heart goes out to her family and loved ones, we lost a beautiful soul.”

The Daily Mail reports that Sky's loved ones claimed she was homeless and living in her car at the time of her death.

