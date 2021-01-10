The fallout from Wednesday's attack on the capital continues to mushroom-like an atomic bomb. According to FOX 5 DC reporter Evan Lambert, Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood has committed suicide. This tragedy has occurred just a few days after Lambert was present at the riots at the capital. “Capitol Police union confirms officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide yesterday. In a statement, they say he responded to riots Wed," read Lambert's tweet.

Officer Howard Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms. He is the second member of the Capitol Police that were present that day to pass away. After the riots, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned after facing harsh criticism for his response and defense of the capital. In a statement, he said that his team was not prepared for how crazy things would get, although far-right Trumpers had been threatening such events on social media for weeks.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.” he declared. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment—specifically for First Amendment activities—has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake—these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior ... The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning, and policies and procedures.”

