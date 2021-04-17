As if there hasn't been enough unrest occurring in the United States recently, a tragic mass shooting took place yesterday (April 15) evening. The FBI reports that a man walked toward a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and without confrontation, he reportedly opened fire at people outside of the building, taking the lives of four people. Then, he entered the facility and murdered four others and injured several people before turning his rifle onto himself. Nine people lay dead before the police ever entered the building.

In a press conference held earlier today, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana was named as the shooter. The frightening aspect of this story is that the FBI had already been warned about Hole. By whom? The teen's mother.

According to reports, Hole's mother called authorities and told them that her son was planning to commit "suicide by cop." FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan shared a statement about the previous incident involving Hole last year.

"In March 2020, the suspect’s mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit 'suicide by cop'. The suspect was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A shotgun was seized at his residence. Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect."

Hole was reportedly a former FedEx employee. It is said that there was nothing to warn the victims that he was upset or angry. Authorities have released the names of the victims. You can find that list below.

