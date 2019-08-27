Kanye West and Adidas recently brought back a plethora of classic Yeezy sneakers as part of the massive "Yeezy Day" restock, and they might not be done just yet.

Rumors are swirling that the beloved "Bred" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is slated to return in November. The kicks, featuring a black primeknit upper with red "SPLY 350" text, originally released in 2017 and they're among the priciest Yeezys on the resale market right now.

Adidas is also gearing up to release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3, as well as a handful of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, such as the "Citrin"and "Cloud" iterations - both of which are scheduled to launch in September.

On top of that, two unique Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways - dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" - are rumored to arrive before the end of the year. Click here for more details on those rumored releases while we await official word on the Bred restock.