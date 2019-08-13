Ever since Kanye West came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 back in 2016, fans have been anticipating the release of the V3. There have been a ton of teasers and rumors over the past few months but finally, it appears as though we finally have a solid look at what the shoe will look like. Thanks to this latest Instagram post from @yeezymafia, we have a fresh idea of what the silhouette will be like and how the upper will be constructed overall.

Instead of a low top, this shoe appears to be more of a mid-cut with a stretchy elastic cuff for maximum comfort. The primeknit upper has a pattern we haven't yet seen before from a Yeezy but when you consider how the name of this colorway is "Alien," it starts to make sense. As you would come to expect, there is Boost inside of the midsole so you know these will be incredibly comfortable.

So far, release details on these are pretty scarce but it seems like they will cost $230 USD which is only $10 more than the V2.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about this shoe and whether or not this is a must-cop for you moving forward. We'll be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.