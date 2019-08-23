Kanye West and Adidas may be gearing up to release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 in the very near future but there are still a handful of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works. Among them, the "Citrin" and "Cloud" iterations - both of which are scheduled to launch in September.

Additionally, two unique colorways dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" are rumored to arrive before the end of the year. Images of the kicks in question have not yet been revealed but the mockups that have surfaced suggest the sneakers will come equipped with multi-colored knit uppers.

The "Yecheil" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 looks to feature a combination of grey, pastel purple and yellow, while the "Yeehu" joint comes through with a black and white knit accompanied by hits of red and blue. In others words, these are looking like two of the wildest Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to date.

Take a look at both the "Yeehu" and "Yechiel" mockups below and stay tuned for official details.