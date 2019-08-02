A massive Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 restock is taking place throughout the day on Friday, and it is expected to include a number of highly coveted colorways such as the "Black/Red" and "Zebra" renditions.

Select Yeezys will be releasing periodically, so you'll have to be on your toes if you're hoping to be one of the lucky ones that gets through. Of course, many of those kicks will ultimately end up on StockX, as sellers look to cash in on Yeezy Day.

The festivities kicked off with restocks of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Butter" and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Semi-Frozen Yellow," followed by the always popular "Zebra" colorway. As of this writing, the Butter and Semi-Frozen Yellow joints are going for slightly over the $220 retail price, which is good news if you're still looking to cop. The Zebras are a bit more pricey right now, with select sizes fetching close to $400.

UPDATE (10:40am):

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Static Non-Reflective" and Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" have just restocked. Like the Zebra Yeezys, the Static Non-Reflective are selling for around $400 on StockX right now, while the Inertia Yeezy Boost 700 can still be had for a little over $300.

Others Yeezys expected to restock today include the "Cream White," "Black/Red" colorways. We'll continue to update this post as Yeezy Day rolls along.

Worth noting, the black and red colorway is selling for as much as $1,000 right now, so that might be the one to target. In the meantime, head on over to StockX to check out how each of the Yeezys are selling right now.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black/Red/StockX

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Butter/StockX

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Semi-Frozen Yellow/StockX

Adidas Yeezy Bosot 350 V2 Zebra/StockX