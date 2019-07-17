Whether you're a fan of the shoe or not, there is no denying that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is a cultural phenomenon. The Kanye West-creation first came out in 2016 and since then, there have been a whole slew of colorways to make their way to the market. Despite rising stock numbers, these colorways always seem to sell out instantly and if you want to get them, you'll have to pay resale prices on websites like StockX. With the Yeezy brand reaching new heights, West and Adidas have no plans of slowing down and in September, they will be dropping the "Citrin" colorway.

There have been a couple of teasers of the sneaker so far, although nothing official has been revealed. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have some on-foot images of the shoe. As you can tell from these photos, it's a pretty clean colorway which features multiple shades of beige while a static pattern and translucent stripe make it stand out. It also looks like this shoe has a bit of gum bottom which is a feature that tends to divide sneakerheads.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to give them to you as the release date approaches.