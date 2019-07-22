Kanye West and Adidas have been trying to keep up with Jordan Brand this year when it comes to sneaker releases and so far, they're doing a pretty great job. Every month it seems like we get a few new colorways of already established Yeezy models and sneakerheads refuse to not be hyped about all of them. Recently, two new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 were revealed, including "Citrin" and "Cloud White." So far, fans seem to be favoring the "Cloud White" model which features a static pattern, translucent stripe, and a blue-tinted upper.

According to some new images from Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, it appears as though this model will also be coming with a separate "reflective" model that will be released a couple of days before. Just like the recent "Citrin Reflective" model, only certain patches will be reflective which creates a bit of a different aesthetic.

It's believed that this sneaker will be released in September, so stay tuned for release details as they become available.

Will you be copping this latest Yeezy or is it an easy skip?