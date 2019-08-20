Kanye West and Adidas have another Yeezy 500 in the works, coming on the heels of the massive "Yeezy Day" restock earlier this month.

Next up is the "Bone White" Yeezy 500, which will be releasing via Adidas and major retailers such as Foot Locker, this Saturday, August 24. The kicks will be available in sizes for adults, kids and infants, with retail prices set at $200, $130, and $100, respectively.

The upcoming Yeezy 500 features the familiar mesh, leather and suede construction, equipped with reflective detailing and a cream outsole beneath the chunky midsole.

In addition to the "Bone White" colorway, Adidas reportedly has plans to release a "Stone" Yeezy 500 as well as a "Soft Vision" colorway this Fall. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Continue scrolling for official images of the "Bone White" Yeezy 500 and look out for the drop this Saturday.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Bone White/Adidas

