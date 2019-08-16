Kanye West and Adidas will reportedly debut the first Yeezy basketball sneaker at some point in 2019, it just remains to be seen exactly when.

The Yeezy Basketball "Quantum" colorway has surfaced numerous times throughout the year, including on the feet of Kanye and Kim, leading to even more speculation that a release is indeed on the horizon. Despite the leaked images, we haven't really been able to get a good look at what the kicks truly look like. That is, until now.

Thanks to IG user @KickWhoShow, we finally have a plethora of crystal clear on-foot images as well as some other detailed shots of the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker.

Adidas Yeezy Basketball Quantum/KickWhoShow

The triangular kicks appear to feature a combination of mesh and knit material throughout the wavy, reflective upper with a suede toe cap and black detailing on the tongue and heel. The Yeezy Basketball sneakers are also grounded by the beloved, cloud-like Boost cushioning, just like almost all of his other Adidas sneaker collabs.

Continue scrolling to check out all of the pics, and stay tuned for a release date.

