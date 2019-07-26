Kanye West and Adidas are showing more love to the Yeezy 500 silhouette this Fall, with reports suggesting that as many as three new colorways will be releasing in the coming months. Among them, the "White Bone" and "Soft Vision" colorways, as well as this newly unveiled "Stone" rendition.

According to sneaker source @YeezyMafia, the Adidas Yeezy 500 "Stone" is expected to release sometime October in full family sizing.

Like many of the other Yeezy 500s, the kicks come in a monochromatic design featuring an earthy, dark beige tone throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction. As always, the Yeezy 500 comes equipped with a full length adiprene midsole, grounded by a light gum outsole that varies slightly from the rest of the sneaker.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the Adidas Yeezy 500 "Stone," and stay tuned for the official release details.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone/YeezyMafia