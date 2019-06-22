Just days ago, The New York Times released an article that revealed the lack of diversity at Adidas’ North American headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The exposé stated that of the company's 340 vice presidents internationally, there are only three that are black. The head office in North America houses 1,700 employees and of that number, 75 of them are black. Adidas often uses celebrities of color to promote their brand, so many believed that the lack of black employees contradicted what they showcased in their campaigns.

"Two black employees said they had been referred to with a common racist slur by white co-workers, one verbally and one in a text message seen by The Times," the article stated. "In both instances, the people believed the slur was intended as a joke, which they felt only highlighted the company’s skewed perspective on race."

Adidas has issued a response to The New York Times article by issuing a statement to WWD. The company wrote: