Kanye West and Adidas have released a plethora of Yeezys in recent weeks, and there is still much more in store for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Boost 700s. In fact, Adidas also has plans to release an all-new Yeezy 500 for the first time since last November.

According to sneaker source @TheYeezyMafia, a "Bone White" colorway of the Yeezy 500 is on track to release in August for the retail price of $200. The "Bone White" Adidas Yeezy 500 will also be available in sizes for the whole family, which is something that no other Yeezy 500 offered.

While the Yeezy 500 hasn't released in quite some time, the low-top 350 V2 and 700 series continues to come on strong. Adidas has plans to release a couple of all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s this weekend, followed by a "Utility Black" Yeezy Boost 700 at the end of this month.

Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Adidas Yeezy 500 "Bone White"/@TheYeezyMafia