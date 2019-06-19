Kanye West and Adidas have a plethora of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s releasing in the coming weeks, including a trio of new colorways that'll be available in specific regions across the globe.

For instance, the "Antlia" Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which will be available through European retailers, as well as Yeezy Supply.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Antlia/Sneaker.fr

The Antlia Yeezy is highlighted by shades of yellow throughout the primeknit upper along with a semi-translucent midsole and a gum outsole beneath the beloved Boost cushioning.

Priced at $220, the kicks will be available this Saturday, June 22 via European retailers such as Asphalt Gold, Caliroots, JD Sports, SNKRS.com, and Size?. Kid's and infant sizes will also be available.

Check out some of the official photos below, and click here to preview the "Synth" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releasing this weekend.

