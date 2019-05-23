Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 will be releasing in a "Utility Black" colorway next month, according to sneaker source @YeezyMafia.

The predominately black Yeezys feature the familiar combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the upper, with a timeless gum outsole sitting beneath the silhouette. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black," priced at $300, will reportedly be available on June 29 at select Yeezy retailers worldwide.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black"/YeezyMafia

In addition to the "Utility Black" Yeezy 700, Adidas has plans to release an all-black "Vanta" colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2. That particular pair is reportedly scheduled to launch at the end of May.

Click here for more details on that colorway and scroll down for another look at the Utility Black rendition.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black"/YeezyMafia