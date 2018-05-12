inequality
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Recalls Encouraging Taraji P. Henson To Speak Up For Herself On "Club Shay Shay""When I saw Taraji broken on those platforms it was painful to watch," Mo'Nique says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsU.S. Women's Soccer Team Agrees To Hold "Pay-Equity Mediation" After World CupThe USWNT has yet to unfold their fists.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAdidas Issues Response To NYT Article Accusing Company Of DiscriminationThe company says "there is much more to be done."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMo’Nique's Husband Compares Her Defiant Struggles To MLK & Malcolm XTalk of a revolution gets tabled on the latest episode of "Mo'Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship."By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Scores Victory In His "Racial Diversity" AppealJay-Z wins the latest appeal over racial inequality in his brand dispute with a management company.By Devin Ch
- SportsDiddy & Charlamagne Tha God Endorse Amy Schumer Calling Out NFL Supporters"Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color."By Zaynab
- SocietyEx-Nike Employees Are Suing The Company For Gender DiscrimnationNike is facing yet another harassment issue. Is a roster shakeup imminent?By Devin Ch
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStarbucks Changes Bathroom Policy In Response To Racial BoycottsIs Starbucks doing enough to strengthen its bond with communities across America?By Devin Ch