Playing around with children can either leave you feeling as fun as they do, or leave you bruised and injured.

Adele found that out the hard way last year when she slipped a disc in her back after being pranked by her 8-year old son, Angelo. In a recent interview with Elle magazine for their September cover story, the "Easy On Me" singer opened up about the incident, revealing that she slipped her L6 disc when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of her bathroom. However, she says the injury didn't really phase her because she's had a bad back ever since she was a teenager.

In the same interview, Adele also gave fans a tiny glimpse into her low-key relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. "I've never been in love like this," she shared. "I'm obsessed with him." As for whether or not the star sees marriage and kids in her future with Paul, "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas."

Adele and Rich Paul at the 2021 NBA Finals - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 34-year old star made headlines earlier this year when she popped out with a pear shaped diamond ring. Fans quickly assumed it was an engagement ring from the the 40-year old sports agent, however, Adele denied the claims, telling Elle, "[I'm] not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy! I’m not married. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Since dropping her fourth studio album 30 last year, Adele has managed to somehow remain low-key while also being booked and busy. Besides a few rare Instagram posts, fans only get to hear about the star from her BFF Drake. Get well soon, Adele!

