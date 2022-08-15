Adele is all in on Rich Paul. The singer and the sports agent have been together for a while now, and Adele said a couple months ago that she was considering having kids with him. In a recent interview with Elle UK, the "Rolling In The Deep" singer doubled down on her previous statements.

"I'm obsessed with him," Adele said, adding, "I definitely want more kids." She continued to reiterate her affection for Paul throughout the interview, saying she's "happy as [she'll] ever be," and that she's "never been in love like this."

In the interview, Adele also discussed her messy cancelation of her Las Vegas residency. Back in January, the British singer had cancelled the performances, saying that due to COVID she and her team couldn't get ready in time. Now, she claims that the incident was embarrassing and "the worst moment in [her] career by far." She added, "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

She also elaborated on why exactly she felt the show had to be cancelled. "There was just no soul in it," she told Elle. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Last month, the singer rescheduled the show dates, saying the residency will occur this fall through next spring. Now she says she's completely focused on getting the new performances fully prepared. "All I got in my brain is Vegas," she said. "I wanna f**king nail it." She promised that the hard work will pay off: "It's gonna be really beautiful."

