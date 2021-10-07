Easy On Me
- Pop CultureAdele Suffers Back Injury After Being Pranked By Her SonThe 34-year singer revealed that a prank gone wrong cause her to slip her disc. By hnhh
- MusicAdele's “Easy On Me" Marches To No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100Adele's "Easy On Me" landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- NumbersAdele Breaks Spotify’s Single Day Streaming Record With “Easy On Me”Chart Data reports that the song has already been streamed nearly 20 million times.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New SingleDrizzy is helping his British friend celebrate her return to music.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdele Previews New Single, “Easy On Me” On Instagram LiveAlicia Keys slid into the comments, suggesting that she and Adele should collab.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdele Reveals How Tyler, The Creator Influenced Her New AlbumInspired by artists like Skepta and Tyler, The Creator, Adele will be incorporating voice notes into her forthcoming album.By Joshua Robinson