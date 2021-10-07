Adele's hiatus is over, and come Friday, October 15, her long-awaited musical comeback will have begun with the release of "Easy On Me," her first new single in six years. This year has already been treated with full-length efforts from industry giants such as Drake, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift, and now there's a strong possibility that fans may be receiving Adele's highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's 25 before the year's end.

For now, however, fans are focused on "Easy On Me," and a week before its release, Adele has graced the cover of Vogue and offered some surprising background information about her fourth studio album.

First off, Adele revealed that her forthcoming project, which is rumored to be titled 30, will be far different than famous divorce albums from Marvin Gaye, Fleetwood Mac, Robin Thicke, and Sinéad O'Connor. Rather than solely focusing on her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele promises that the album will actually represent a "divorce" from her past messy and unorganized ways.

Furthermore, it appears that Adele has been keeping an ear close to the global Hip-Hop scene. According to Vogue writer Abby Aguirre, Adele cites both Tyler, The Creator and Skepta as two of her major influences as of late, and because of them, the British singer will start incorporating voice notes into her forthcoming album. Her new creative direction is detailed by Vogue as follows:

Between verses are snippets of conversations she had with Angelo during the Year of Anxiety, recorded at her therapist’s suggestion. The song ends with bits of a raw, teary voicemail she left for a friend. She was inspired to incorporate voice notes by Tyler, the Creator and the British rapper Skepta, she explains. “I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, Would you like to come in?”

Adele is set to officially signal her return with the release of "Easy On Me" next Friday, so stay tuned for more updates.

And for those interested in everything that the "Hello" artist has to say about her long-awaited comeback, listen to an audio version of Adele's November Vogue cover story below.

