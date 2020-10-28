Rumors linking Adele and Skepta started gaining traction today after several sources, including us, wrote about a report going around that the two were getting close. They have been romantically linked (in rumors, at least) for the last year and, following her Saturday Night Live hosting job, people began to speak about them again.

It didn't take a long time for the world-famous singer to clear things up and, unfortunately, while Skepta and Adele may be friends, she confirmed that they are not partners.

Sharing a picture of herself from Studio 8H in New York City, Adele clarified that she is not currently dating or in a relationship.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Had the best time on SNL," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are."

She went on to touch on the election, wish everyone a Happy Halloween, and address the all-important Skepta news.

"I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am," divulged Adele. "Peace out til next year."

Her final message seems to suggest that her long-rumored next album, which was expected to release around her SNL appearance, is being pushed until 2021. Also, it clarifies the fact that she and Skepta are not an item, unlike the reports hinted at.