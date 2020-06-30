Back in October 2019, rumors of a Skepta and Adele relationship first popped up. The report at the time, was that the British singer was romantically involved with the rapper following her divorce from her then-husband, Simon Konecki.

A "source" confirmed at that time that the two Brits had a "special connection," and the news followed the possible couple being spotted together celebrating Skepta's birthday.

Now, the rumors have made a resurgence, thanks to a little bit of IG commentary the two engaged in on Adele's latest post. Seeing as Adele rarely shows her face on social media, and add to that fact that she's gone on a weight loss journey which intrigues everyone, when she does share an IG post, it's news.

The photo she shared the other day found the singer in her living room, rocking out to her 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance, even trying on the same dress she wore for the performance. She was clearly feeling herself, and perhaps the alcohol, as she wrote "5 ciders in."

Skepta climbed into her comment section to leave a cryptic note for the singer, or else the type of comment that would allude to a relationship, as he wrote, "Finally got your Instagram password lol." Adele replied with emojis, furthering the confusion and the fans' excitement that the two are an item-- she hit him back with the winky-face-tongue-out emoji as well as a red heart emoji.

Fans are using this as evidence across twitter in confirming Skepta and Adele's relationship.

What do you think?