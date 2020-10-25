Adele hosted yesterday's episode of Saturday Night Live, during which she made jokes about her recent weight loss journey and revealed that she has an upcoming album, but it isn't finished.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I know I look really really different since you last saw me,” the singer said during her opening monologue. “But actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

Adele also explained why she didn't want to perform as the musical guest for the episode, referencing a new album she's working on: “Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I’ve seen all of it. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ And stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

In her stead, R&B singer H.E.R. was featured as the episode's musical guest. She performed her singles "Damage" and "Hold On."

Adele's last studio album, 25, was released in November 2015.

Next week, John Mulaney will host with musical guest The Strokes for the show's Halloween episode.

