He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.

Stroh said she was young and naive when she carried on her escapades with Levine, but she dropped a bomb when she alleged that Levine asked if she would be okay if he used Stroh's name as the name of his unborn child. Levin and wife Behati Prinsloo have two small children and are expecting.



Social media ate up the gossip and soon, outlets around the world were featuring Stroh's revelation. Levine has emerged through the drama with a statement where he denies an "affair" but suggests there was inappropriate behavior.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again."

"I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

